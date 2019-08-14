  • PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida

    CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. - Police said they are looking for Jack Turner, 21, the suspect in the double murder of his step mother and 10-year-old half brother.

    Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son were found by a family member shot to death inside a home.

    Police said a large manhunt ensued, including areas in nearby Mercer County. Word quickly spread of Turner being on the run and police said he had stolen the woman's car. Police added he was seen robbing a gas station in Erie just hours after the murders.

    Turner is described as having dark brown eyes, standing 5'11", and having a tattoo on his right hand.

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office out of Saint Augustine, Florida reports there were three confirmed sightings of Turner in the area Tuesday. They warned people nearby that he is considered armed and dangerous.

