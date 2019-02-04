Police need help to identify culprits in credit card theft

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police need your help in finding the pair of thieves who stole credit cards from a woman’s purse then tried to use them at local stores.
Investigators said it happened when the victim was eating at the Panera Bread at Greengate Plaza last month.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
State police said the thieves, a man and a woman, were sitting behind the victim when the woman reached back into the victim’s purse and stole three credit cards.
TRENDING NOW:
State police said the thieves then tried to use the credit cards at Best Buy, Macy’s and Target. The victim was notified by her credit card company, which put her account on hold.
The pair was captured on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police, Greensburg barracks.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}