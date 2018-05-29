ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm house fire in Ross Township.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home on Varney Street just after 1 p.m.
Callers are reporting seeing smoke pouring through the roof.
Officials haven't said if anyone has been injured.
Channel 11 is sending a crew to the scene. Refresh WPXI.COM for updates.
