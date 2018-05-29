  • Crews battling two-alarm fire at home in Ross Township

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm house fire in Ross Township. 

    Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home on Varney Street just after 1 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Callers are reporting seeing smoke pouring through the roof. 

    Officials haven't said if anyone has been injured. 

    Channel 11 is sending a crew to the scene.  Refresh WPXI.COM for updates.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battling two-alarm fire at home in Ross Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire department diver seeking missing boater dies in river

  • Headline Goes Here

    Investigators trying to determine cause of Penn Hills house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Adult babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young child

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dave and Buster's part of continued development along McKnight Road