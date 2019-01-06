Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Crews are battling a two-alarm house fire in Homestead.
Flames can be seen shooting out of the roof of a two-story duplex in the 300 block of East 17th Avenue.
Multiple fire companies are at the scene.
We have a news crew at the scene and will have the latest details on this breaking story for 11 at 11.
