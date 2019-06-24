MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Fire crews battled a fire at an apartment building on Wayne Avenue in McKees Rocks Sunday night.
Apartment building fire along Wayne Ave. The fire was out by the time I got on scene, but the damage is visible. The residents who live in this building are now figuring out where to go tonight. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/TLmOB7UtdA— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 24, 2019
The fire was under control when our crews got there, but damage could be seen.
No injuries were reported.
