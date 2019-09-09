PITTSBURGH - Flames were shooting from a home in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood Sunday night.
This fire has been placed under control. There are no reports of injuries.— Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) September 9, 2019
It happened along Old Oak Drive.
There were no injuries reported.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}