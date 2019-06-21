AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire in Beaver County.
HAPPENING NOW: Flames are reigniting on roof of Ambridge home. Crews says flames were so intense even firefighters were told to get out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/PbifQUBwE3— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 21, 2019
The fire happened at a home on Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge.
Officials tell Channel 11 that the building was evacuated.
Neighbors said a family of Syrian refugees lived in the home. They said the mother and youngest daughter were inside when the fire broke out.
They smelled the smoke and got out of the house.
