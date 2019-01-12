Crews battle flames, smoke at Washington Co. lumberyard

MILLSBORO, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a lumberyard fire in Washington County.
The flames at Millsboro Lumber on Ark Avenue were reported around 2:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.
Stay with WPXI.com for updates on this breaking story.
