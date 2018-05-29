  • Crews battle heat while fighting fire at home in Ross Township

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters battled the heat while working to put out a two-alarm house fire in Ross Township. 

    Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home on Varney Street just after 1 p.m.

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is at the scene working to learn how the fire started, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Callers are reporting seeing smoke pouring through the roof. 

    Crews sprayed down neighboring homes so the fire wouldn't spread.  

    Officials told Channel 11 a pet died in the fire, but haven't said if anyone else was injured fighting the fire. 

