Crews battle house fire in Carrick

PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a house fire in Carrick on Tuesday.
The fire happened on Carrick Avenue.
Channel 11 spoke to a neighbor who said he noticed flames shooting through the roof.
The neighbor said went to the house and knocked on the door. He said the woman inside the home didn’t know her house was on fire, and he was able to help her get out safely.
No one was injured.
