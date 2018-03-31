  • Crews battle house fire in Carrick

    Crews battled a fire inside a duplex in Carrick Friday night. 

    Investigators confirmed fire crews and emergency responders were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Mt. Joseph Street around 10:45 p.m.

    It is unclear how the fire started and if anyone was injured in the fire. 

    We are working to find out more details surrounding the fire, for 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. 

