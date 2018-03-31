Crews battle house fire in Carrick

Crews battled a fire inside a duplex in Carrick Friday night.
Investigators confirmed fire crews and emergency responders were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Mt. Joseph Street around 10:45 p.m.
It is unclear how the fire started and if anyone was injured in the fire.
We are working to find out more details surrounding the fire, for 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.
