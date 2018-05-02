  • Crews battle house fire in Hanover Township

    Updated:

    HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Washington County Wednesday morning. 

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home along Windy Hill Lane in Hanover Township around 5 a.m. 

    Investigators on the scene haven't said if anyone lived in the home or if anyone was injured. 

    WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is on the way to the scene.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle house fire in Hanover Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Wolf to host meeting on opioid epidemic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials host summit to combat opioid, heroin epidemic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver rescued in Penn Hills after car rolls down hillside into creek