HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Washington County Wednesday morning.
Related Headlines
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home along Windy Hill Lane in Hanover Township around 5 a.m.
Investigators on the scene haven't said if anyone lived in the home or if anyone was injured.
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is on the way to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident
- Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water
- Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail
- VIDEO: Umpire talks about the moment tree began to fall into softball game
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}