PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
We’re at a tough angle to see, but fire and smoke have been pouring from roof. Firefighters on roof and inside right now @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Hs93ZsptWW— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 18, 2019
Flames were coming from the roof of a home along 44th Street.
Three of the 4 units were badly damaged or destroyed.
Arson crews are now investigating.
