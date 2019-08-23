McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Firefighters battled flames Friday morning at a home in McKees Rocks.
The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Boquet Street.
Officials said the fire started on the second floor, but the cause has not been determined.
No one was hurt.
