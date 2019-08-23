  • Crews battle house fire in McKees Rocks

    Updated:

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Firefighters battled flames Friday morning at a home in McKees Rocks.

    The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Boquet Street.

    Officials said the fire started on the second floor, but the cause has not been determined.

    No one was hurt.

