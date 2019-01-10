WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Wilkinsburg on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported after 3 p.m. on West Street.
Wilkinsburg: 2-alarm house fire - 300 block of West Street. There are no injuries reported at this time.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 10, 2019
The fire chief told Channel 11 firefighters are in defensive mode because the building that houses two apartments is unstable.
Two people were inside the house and were able to get out safely.
No injuries have been reported.
It's still unclear how the fire started.
