  • Crews battle intense fire at Wilkinsburg apartment building

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Wilkinsburg on Thursday afternoon.

    The fire was reported after 3 p.m. on West Street.

    The fire chief told Channel 11 firefighters are in defensive mode because the building that houses two apartments is unstable.

    Two people were inside the house and were able to get out safely.

    No injuries have been reported.

    It's still unclear how the fire started.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories