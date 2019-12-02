  • Crews battle massive flames at 2 homes in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Crews battled massive flames at two homes in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

    The fire happened in the 100 block of Luella Street around 10 p.m.

    A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said both homes were vacant and were set to be demolished.

