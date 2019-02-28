Crews battle smoky house fire

PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called to battle a smoky fire Thursday morning at a house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Baxter Street.
Smoke billowed from the upper windows of the home, which was charred by flames.
Further information was not immediately available.
.@PghFireFighters - #firefighters battling a house fire on Baxter Street in Homewood. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH @PghPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/ZGRxreOxMP— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) February 28, 2019
