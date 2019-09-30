  • Crews battling fire at warehouse in Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters have been called Monday morning to a warehouse in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

    Officials said a fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the building along Smallman Street.

    Drivers are being asked to avoid Smallman Street, Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue between 11th and 21st streets.

