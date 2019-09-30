PITTSBURGH - Firefighters have been called Monday morning to a warehouse in Pittsburgh's Strip District.
Officials said a fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the building along Smallman Street.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Smallman Street, Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue between 11th and 21st streets.
NEW ALERT as firefighters fight a 3 alarm fire along Smallman in the Strip District. @PghPublicSafety is asking drivers to avoid Smallman Penn and Liberty between 11th and 21st. We've also learned a transformer just blew. More to come on Channel 11 News #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI pic.twitter.com/2w9RHPQ57Q— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) September 30, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Police still searching for escaped Ohio inmate who was spotted in Westmoreland County
- Whistleblower who sparked impeachment inquiry seeking federal witness protection
- Multiple police departments respond after crash in McKeesport
- VIDEO: Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}