Crews battling fire in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Crews are battling a fire on Wood Street in Wilkinsburg.
The street is currently blocked off at Wallace Avenue and Penn Avenue.
Fire along Wood St near the intersection of Wallace Ave. The street is blocked off at Wallace Ave and Penn Ave. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/i7GpuXQLoo— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 16, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
