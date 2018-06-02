ASPINWALL, Pa. - Crews are battling a small fire at a restaurant in Aspinwall.
The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at Spice Affair Indian Cuisine on Brilliant Avenue.
Several fire companies are on scene.
Patrons inside the restaurant were evacuated.
Two firefighters were transported to the hospital due to the heat. Several others were treated at the scene.
Workers at this Indian restaurant in Aspinwall react quickly evacuating several patrons after smelling smoke #wpxi pic.twitter.com/uERkKDVqQq— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) June 2, 2018
