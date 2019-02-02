Crews battling fire on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH - Fire crews are battling a smoky fire on Pittsburgh's North Side.
The fire is happening in the 900 block of Vista Street in East Allegheny.
In Perry North, there is a crash along Perrysville Avenue involving a firetruck.
911 dispatchers tell us one person was transported from the crash.
We're working to confirm with officials if this fire truck was on the way to the fire on Vista Street.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com as we work to learn more.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I may go vomit': Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old's death
- Steelers fan will be first ever inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Mysterious Amazon deliveries lead to discovery that dementia patient's identity was stolen: Police
- VIDEO: Florida School Bus Driver Saves Kids After Vehicle Catches Fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}