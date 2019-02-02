  • Crews battling fire on Pittsburgh's North Side

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Fire crews are battling a smoky fire on Pittsburgh's North Side.

    The fire is happening in the 900 block of Vista Street in East Allegheny.

    In Perry North, there is a crash along Perrysville Avenue involving a firetruck.

    911 dispatchers tell us one person was transported from the crash.

    We're working to confirm with officials if this fire truck was on the way to the fire on Vista Street.

