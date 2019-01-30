  • Crews battling flames, frigid cold as fire and smoke pour from Beaver County house

    Updated:

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters in Beaver County are battling flames and frigid temperatures.

    Flames and smoke are billowing from the home on Ridge Road in Center Township.

    This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m. for developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories