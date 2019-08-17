  • Crews battling five-alarm fire in West Oakland; 2 firefighters injured

    PITTSBURGH - An apartment building on fire on Deraud Street in West Oakland has grown to a five-alarm blaze, according to officials.

    Crews said the four story building had heavy smoke billowing through the roof. 

    Fire officials brought in a ladder truck to help pour water on the flames from above.

    A Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11 that two firefighters have been injured. One was transported to a hospital in stable condition. 

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Officials are still trying to determine how many people live in the building and if all are accounted for.

