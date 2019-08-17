PITTSBURGH - An apartment building on fire on Deraud Street in West Oakland has grown to a five-alarm blaze, according to officials.
.#breaking 5 alarm fire happening along 5th Ave. @amy_hudak will have the latest for you on @WPXI at 5:30 on PCNC and 6 on channel 11. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/OlAqbhTqhu— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 17, 2019
Crews said the four story building had heavy smoke billowing through the roof.
Fire officials brought in a ladder truck to help pour water on the flames from above.
A Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11 that two firefighters have been injured. One was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
2 firefighters injured. One was taken to a local hospital, expected to be OK. Cause of fire is unknown. Still trying to determine how many people live here and if all are accounted for. @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 17, 2019
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials are still trying to determine how many people live in the building and if all are accounted for.
