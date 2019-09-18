PITTSBURGH - Crews are battling a fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
We're at a tough angle to see, but fire and smoke have been pouring from roof. Firefighters on roof and inside right now @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Hs93ZsptWW— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 18, 2019
Flames are coming from the roof of a home along 44th Street.
Chopper 11 is over the fire right now, and several firefighters can be seen on the roof.
