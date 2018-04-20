  • Crews battling house fire in Monessen

    Crews are battling a house fire in Monessen.

    The fire is happening in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, dispatcher said.

    Dispatchers confirmed people inside the home got out.

    We're working to learn how the fire started for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

