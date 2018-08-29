CENTERVILLE, Pa. - Crews are working to put out a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Washington County.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on Arch Street in Centerville.
Emergency dispatchers said people live in the home.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn whether anyone was injured -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
