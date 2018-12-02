Crews battling house fire in West Mifflin

Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire in West Mifflin.
Firefighters are working to contain the flames in a two-story frame house in the 500 block of McGowan Avenue, emergency dispatchers said.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for updates to this breaking story.
