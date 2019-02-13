  • Crews called to put out fire at duplex

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to a duplex in Wilkinsburg.

    A fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. at the duplex on Jane Street.

    Officials said the fire started in the back of the duplex and that it appears the owner is doing some renovation work.

    It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which was put out quickly and did not cause severe damage.

    No one was hurt.

