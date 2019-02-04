Crews deal with 2 water main breaks in Butler County community

EVANS CITY, Pa. - Two water mains broke overnight Sunday in Evans City, Butler County.
The first break, which occurred along Elizabeth Avenue, was repaired before another break was reported on East Main Street.
Repairs are ongoing along East Main Street, which is down to one lane.
Crews salted the road as a precaution in case water from the break freezes.
