  • Crews fight 2-alarm fire at Beaver County home

    Updated:

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Beaver County.

    The fire in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue in Ambridge was called in a 7:26 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for updates on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories