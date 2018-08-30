  • Crews fight smoky convenience store fire

    SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - A fire broke out Thursday morning at a convenience store in South Connellsville.

    Officials said the fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at the Super Mart on South Pittsburgh Street.

    Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the store as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

    Crews said it appears the fire started on the roof, but there is also damage inside the store.

    Gas pumps are located outside the store, but they have not been in operation for a while, officials said.

    No one was injured.

