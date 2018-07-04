FREEPORT, Pa. - Firefighters from four counties were called to battle a fire in Armstrong County overnight.
The fire started around 9:30 a.m. on Market Street in downtown Freeport.
According to our news partners at TribLive.com, a man and his dog who lived on the second floor of the building were warned to get out by people at the Upper Deck bar below. Both were able to get out safely.
The hot temperatures made it a difficult fight for firefighters. Officials called in crews from 11 different departments to ensure they had enough manpower to take turns fighting the flames, TribLive.com reported.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is showing us the damage live on Channel 11 Morning News.
