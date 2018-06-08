  • Crews making second attempt to bring down stubborn smokestack

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - After a failed attempt to bring down a smokestack in Crescent Township in May, crews will attempt to demolish it again Friday morning.

    The initial implosion attempt on May 26 resulted in only a partial collapse of the smokestack at the former Phillips Power Plant.

    Brief traffic delays are expected in the area of McGovern Boulevard because of the implosion, which is scheduled for 8 a.m.

