0 Crews out on area roadways monitoring conditions during wintry weather

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County crews are monitoring road conditions as snow showers are expected off and on throughout Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had its full crew out in the county by 10 p.m. Monday.

Crews began working 12-hour shifts in anticipation of the snowfall.

But PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said there was little that could be done to treat the roads ahead of time because of the rain that fell before the snow.

If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

On Tuesday morning, Cowan provided the following update: “Crews are out but the roadways are running wet, and in some spots on the interstate they are dry. They will remain out patrolling as temps drop throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Department of Public Works said Tuesday morning that salt was put down overnight and there has been little to no accumulation on county-owned roads.

Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable said the following Tuesday morning:

“Temperatures were up most of the night and overnight so most of the snow melted on the road, laid on the grass and cars. We started putting material down as soon as the rain turned to snow because we did not want the rain washing the material off the road. We had crews in each of the five divisions overnight and they are now on their regular shift. We will see what the rest of the day throws at us as to whether we need to extend or not.”

Plumbers, other HVAC professionals working overtime to prepare for the cold weather:

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.