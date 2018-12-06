Crews prepare for snow to move in for evening commute

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews have been out already pretreating the roads. They’re putting a salt residue solution on the highways and busy county roads in hopes that when the snow first starts to fall it doesn’t stick.
As soon as the snow comes in, the PennDOT salt trucks will be out.
Snow headed for us during rush hour. Not a lot, but the timing of it could make things a bit more difficult for @PennDOT salt trucks. #WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/lMDVaOVKXj— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) December 6, 2018
The timing of the snow during rush hour will make the job more difficult since many motorists will be on the roads.
STORM TRACKER: Snow showers moving across area through Thursday
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is talking to PennDOT officials about their preparations and Channel 11's Renee Wallace is learning what the city is doing to prepare for the snow, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
