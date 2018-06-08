0 Search continues for body of man who went missing in creek

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The search resumed Friday for 21-year-old Dylan Knopsnider, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

His family and friends are even more frustrated over a mix-up that cost precious time finding him.

"I want my son, it's been three days," said Stephanie Litton, Knopsider's mother. "He means a lot to us and regardless how we get him, we want him back."

Knopsider was with his girlfriend and a friend at Jacobs Creek near Creek Falls in Westmoreland County, a popular swimming spot, on Tuesday evening.

Knopsnider saw them struggling to get onto the rocks and tried to help, but slipped.

"He ended up upside down on his head, the last rock he hit his head that was it, he was straight under," said Jada Puchi, Knopsnider's girlfriend.

Puchi and another friend jumped in to help, but couldn't find him.

Emergency crews responded to try and find him that night, then cadaver dogs were brought in Wednesday without any luck. Then Thursday:

"There was nobody here," said Krandon Knopsnider, his father. "No firemen, nobody was here."

He said Turkey Town was supposed to be leading the search.

Channel 11 contacted emergency officials, but got no response.

Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 there was some kind of miscommunication, but said it wasn't on their end, and they sent out a dive team Thursday night.

