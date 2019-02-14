  • Crews repair water main in Strip District

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Repairs were being made Wednesday to a 12-inch water main in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

    Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said there was a leak in the line on Penn Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.

    Penn Avenue was closed while crews finished repairs.

