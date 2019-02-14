Crews repair water main in Strip District

PITTSBURGH - Repairs were being made Wednesday to a 12-inch water main in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said there was a leak in the line on Penn Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.
Penn Avenue was closed while crews finished repairs.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- $45 million renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village
- Police: Grocery store owner stole hundreds of thousands of dollars through coupons
- VIDEO: Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}