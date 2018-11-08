Crews repairing water main break along Route 8 in Hampton

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break Thursday morning along Route 8 in Hampton Township.
The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at Route 8 and McNeal Road.
A closure is in place for McNeal Road at the intersection with Route 8, preventing access to Middle Road from McNeal. The closure extends to Woodland Circle.
UPDATE: McNeal is Closed at the corner of Route 8 extending up toward Woodland, per crew on scene.@WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/lr2JsLys4B— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 8, 2018
Route 8 remains open, but it is down to one lane in the area of the break.
Water from the break streamed into the parking lot of a shopping plaza. Crews said about a half dozen businesses are without water service.
#BREAKING: Water main break at Route 8 and McNeal Road in Hampton Township. Route 8 remains OPEN, but it is squeezed down to one lane as you’re about to approach the plaza with Planet Fitness. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/Jv8q6OkjOv— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 8, 2018
