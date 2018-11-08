  • Crews repairing water main break along Route 8 in Hampton

    Updated:

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break Thursday morning along Route 8 in Hampton Township.

    The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at Route 8 and McNeal Road.

    A closure is in place for McNeal Road at the intersection with Route 8, preventing access to Middle Road from McNeal. The closure extends to Woodland Circle.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Route 8 remains open, but it is down to one lane in the area of the break.

    Water from the break streamed into the parking lot of a shopping plaza. Crews said about a half dozen businesses are without water service.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories