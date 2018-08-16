ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break forced the closure of a road in Ross Township early Thursday morning.
The break in a 6-inch line was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Rochester Road near Virginia Terrace. Part of Rochester Road began to buckle.
Rochester Road was closed between Route 19 and Glenmore Avenue. One lane reopened just after 7 a.m.
@WPXITraffic @WPXI cars moving.... 1 lane has re-opened to thru traffic along Rochester in Ross! pic.twitter.com/QLCh7AjI6R— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 16, 2018
Crews from West View Water Authority were able to shut the water off just after 2 a.m. to make repairs.
Water service is impacted for about 12 customers, officials said.
