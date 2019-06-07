OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews rushed to scene of a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle Friday.
Butler County emergency officials said the incident happened on Chicora Road in Oakland Township.
Crews at the scene told Channel 11 there were five kids on board the bus at the time of the crash along with the driver. Officials said any injuries sustained were considered minor.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talks with the bus driver about how she won't forget this last day of school, and how lucky it was an EMT was passing by the crash for Channel 11 News at 5.
