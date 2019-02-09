Crews search creek after report of possible body in water

Police and river rescue crews searched Brush Creek in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible body in the water.
Our Channel 11 News crew spotted teams searching the creek along Route 993.
So far, nothing has been found.
