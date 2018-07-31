  • Crews strike gas line; 200 students evacuated from W. Pa. School for Blind Children

    PITTSBURGH - The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children is being evacuated Tuesday after crews struck a gas line in the area, emergency dispatchers said.

    The incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. near the school on North Bellefield Avenue.

    About 200 students, as well as staff members, are being evacuated.

    No other buildings in the area are impacted.

    A spokesperson for Peoples Gas said a 4-inch pressure line is being shut off.

