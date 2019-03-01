PITTSBURGH - Road crews were ready for another round of overnight snow, and after the winter we've had, they say this is becoming routine.
In Washington County, PennDOT crews worked 12-hour shifts to prepare for the snow. The salt piles are stocked and 58 plow trucks are on standby.
Severe Weather Team 11 is predicting up to 2 inches of snow for the Pittsburgh area into Friday morning.
PennDOT says it's using a bit more restraint, and they're optimistic the normal overnight plow team will be able to handle the storm.
