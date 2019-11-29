  • Crews work to repair water main break in Lawrenceville; flush and boil advisory in effect

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Crews spent most of the day on Thanksgiving repairing a water main break in Lawrenceville.

    >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Flush and boil advisory issued for parts of Upper Lawrenceville after water main break

    Channel 11 talked with residents in that area who said they were surprised to wake up Thursday morning without water.

    Click here for what to do during a flush and boil advisory

    The problem started on Wednesday. Chopper 11 was there as crews worked on the 12-inch water main on McCandless Avenue at Butler Street. 

    A number of homes were without water Thursday morning. A precautionary flush and boil advisory was issued for parts of Upper Lawrenceville following the water main break.

    A water buffalo was later placed at McCandless Park to avoid long-term outages.

    To search for areas that are impacted, click here.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories