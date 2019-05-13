McCANDLESS, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break Monday morning in McCandless.
The break happened just after 7 a.m. on Remington Drive.
The road is shut town from Winchester Drive to Judy Ann Place while West View Water Authority makes repairs.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is at the scene and is working to find out the impact on the community for Channel 11 News at Noon.
