MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Water crews are working to repair a water main break in McCandless early Monday morning.
Officials were notified of the break around 12:30 a.m. on Duncan Avenue and Peebles Road.
WPXI's Mike Holden is working to find out how many people are impacted by the break and when water may be restored for Channel 11 Morning News.
West View Water Company officials aren't sure how many people are impacted by the break or how long it will take to repair.
Both roads are open and crews are on scene directing traffic.
