  • Crews working to put out Millvale house fire

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Firefighters are working to put out flames at a house fire in Allegheny County 

    The fire started just after 5 a.m. Friday at a home on Logan Street in Millvale. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Investigators haven't released if there are any injuries.  

    WPXI's Mike Holden is following this developing story. He's LIVE from the breaking news desk on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories