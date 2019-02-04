Crews working to repair steam heating line break at local high school

PITTSBURGH - Maintenance crews are working to repair a steam heating line that broke at a Pittsburgh high school, according to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools.
The line broke on the upper floor in Brashear High School.
We're working to find out if this could affect the school day tomorrow, for 11 at 11.
