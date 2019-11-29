PITTSBURGH - Crews spent most of the day on Thanksgiving repairing a water main break in Lawrenceville.
Channel 11 talked with residents in that area who said they were surprised to wake up Thursday morning without water.
The problem started on Wednesday. Chopper 11 was there as crews worked on the 12-inch water main on McCandless Avenue at Butler Street.
A number of homes were without water Thursday morning. A precautionary flush and boil advisory was issued for parts of Upper Lawrenceville following the water main break.
A water buffalo was later placed at McCandless Park to avoid long-term outages.
