IRWIN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Westmoreland County.
The break happened overnight on Pennsylvania Avenue at Lombard Street in Irwin.
When our Channel 11 news crew arrived at the scene, we found several workers doing repairs on Lombard Street. Water crews have turned off the water in the area.
We're told three homes on Lombard Street between Grant and Pennsylvania avenues are impacted.
One home got water in the garage and mud in the driveway.
